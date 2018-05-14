SONGTEKST: K's Choice - No One Knows

We get some rules to follow

That and this, these and those

No one knows

 

We get these pills to swallow

How they stick in your throat

Taste like gold

 

Oh what you do to me

No one knows

 

I realize you’re mine

Indeed a fool

am I

 

I realize you’re mine

Indeed a fool

am I

 

I journey through the dessert

Of the mind with no hope

I follow

 

I drift along the ocean

Dead lifeboat in the sun

And come undone

Pleasantly caving in

I come undone

 

I realize you’re mine

Indeed a fool

 am I

 

I realize you’re mine

Indeed a fool

am I

 

Heaven smiles above me

What a gift here below

But no one knows

The gift that you give to me

No one knows

