SONGTEKST: K's Choice - No One Knows

We get some rules to follow
That and this, these and those
No one knows
We get these pills to swallow
How they stick in your throat
Taste like gold
Oh what you do to me
No one knows
I realize you’re mine
Indeed a fool
am I
I realize you’re mine
Indeed a fool
am I
I journey through the dessert
Of the mind with no hope
I follow
I drift along the ocean
Dead lifeboat in the sun
And come undone
Pleasantly caving in
I come undone
I realize you’re mine
Indeed a fool
am I
I realize you’re mine
Indeed a fool
am I
Heaven smiles above me
What a gift here below
But no one knows
The gift that you give to me
No one knows