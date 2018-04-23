SONGTEKST: K's Choice - Catch Me When I Fall

Do you remember how it started

Both innocent and young

High above the clouds

Living wild and living now

And then everything just changed

I don’t know how

Will you catch me when I fall

Into the darkness

Hold me close to you

‘cause you know that I love you

Will you catch me when I fall

Into the darkness

Hold me close to you

‘cause you know that I love you

Still remember how we were

I wrote songs and wore your shirts

But I can’t hold that hope no more

Seems like nothing is for sure

Seems like nothing is for sure

Will you catch me when I fall

Into the darkness

Hold me close to you

‘cause you know that I love you

Will you catch me when I fall

Into the darkness

Hold me close to you

‘cause you know that I love you

Will you catch me when I fall

Into the darkness

Hold me close to you

‘cause you know that I love you

Will you catch me when I fall

Into the darkness

Hold me close to you

‘cause you know that I love you

Into the darkness

Hold me close to you

‘cause you know that I love you

Will you catch me when I fall

Into the darkness

Hold me close to you

‘cause you know that I love you