SONGTEKST: K's Choice - Catch Me When I Fall

K's Choice - Catch Me When I Fall

23/04/2018 - 21:45

Do you remember how it started

Both innocent and young

High above the clouds

Living wild and living now

And then everything just changed

I don’t know how

 

Will you catch me when I fall

Into the darkness

Hold me close to you

‘cause you know that I love you

 

Will you catch me when I fall

Into the darkness

Hold me close to you

‘cause you know that I love you

 

Still remember how we were

I wrote songs and wore your shirts

But I can’t hold that hope no more

Seems like nothing is for sure

Seems like nothing is for sure

 

Will you catch me when I fall

Into the darkness

Hold me close to you

‘cause you know that I love you

 

Will you catch me when I fall

Into the darkness

Hold me close to you

‘cause you know that I love you

 

Will you catch me when I fall

Into the darkness

Hold me close to you

‘cause you know that I love you

 

Will you catch me when I fall

Into the darkness

Hold me close to you

‘cause you know that I love you

 

Into the darkness

Hold me close to you

‘cause you know that I love you

 

Will you catch me when I fall

Into the darkness

Hold me close to you

‘cause you know that I love you

