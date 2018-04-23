SONGTEKST: K's Choice - Catch Me When I Fall

Do you remember how it started
Both innocent and young
High above the clouds
Living wild and living now
And then everything just changed
I don’t know how
Will you catch me when I fall
Into the darkness
Hold me close to you
‘cause you know that I love you
Will you catch me when I fall
Into the darkness
Hold me close to you
‘cause you know that I love you
Still remember how we were
I wrote songs and wore your shirts
But I can’t hold that hope no more
Seems like nothing is for sure
Seems like nothing is for sure
Will you catch me when I fall
Into the darkness
Hold me close to you
‘cause you know that I love you
Will you catch me when I fall
Into the darkness
Hold me close to you
‘cause you know that I love you
Will you catch me when I fall
Into the darkness
Hold me close to you
‘cause you know that I love you
Will you catch me when I fall
Into the darkness
Hold me close to you
‘cause you know that I love you
Into the darkness
Hold me close to you
‘cause you know that I love you
Will you catch me when I fall
Into the darkness
Hold me close to you
‘cause you know that I love you