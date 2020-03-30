SONGTEKST: Karen Damen - Let’s start a band

Put a ribbon round my neck and call me a libertine

I will sing you songs of dreams I used to dream

I will sail away on seas of silver and gold

Until I reach my home

Give me a guitar and I'll be your troubadour

Your strolling minstrel 12th century door to door

I don't know anymore, if that feeling is past will it last

Oh, how can you be sure?

And how do I know if you're feeling the same as me?

And how do I know if that's the only place you want to be?

Give me a stage and I'll be your rock and roll queen

Your 20th century cover of a magazine

Rolling Stone here I come, watch out everyone, I'm singing

I'm singing my song

Give me a festival and I'll be your Glastonbury star

The lights are shining everyone knows who you are

Singing songs about dreams about hopes about schemes

Oh, they just came true (wachten)

And how do I know if you're feeling the same as me?

And how do I know if that's the only place you want to be?

And how do I know if you're feeling the same as me?

And how do I know if that's the only place you want to be?

And if you want it too, then there's nothing left to do

Let's start a band

Let's start a band

Let's start a band

Let's start a band

And if you want it too, then there's nothing left to do.

Let's start a band

Let's start a band

Let's start a band

Let's start a band

And if you want it too, then there's nothing left to do.

Let's start a band

Let's start a band

Let's start a band

Let's start a band

And if you want it too, then there's nothing left to do.