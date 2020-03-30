SONGTEKST: Karen Damen - Let’s start a band
Put a ribbon round my neck and call me a libertine
I will sing you songs of dreams I used to dream
I will sail away on seas of silver and gold
Until I reach my home
Give me a guitar and I'll be your troubadour
Your strolling minstrel 12th century door to door
I don't know anymore, if that feeling is past will it last
Oh, how can you be sure?
And how do I know if you're feeling the same as me?
And how do I know if that's the only place you want to be?
Give me a stage and I'll be your rock and roll queen
Your 20th century cover of a magazine
Rolling Stone here I come, watch out everyone, I'm singing
I'm singing my song
Give me a festival and I'll be your Glastonbury star
The lights are shining everyone knows who you are
Singing songs about dreams about hopes about schemes
Oh, they just came true (wachten)
And how do I know if you're feeling the same as me?
And how do I know if that's the only place you want to be?
And how do I know if you're feeling the same as me?
And how do I know if that's the only place you want to be?
And if you want it too, then there's nothing left to do
Let's start a band
Let's start a band
Let's start a band
Let's start a band
And if you want it too, then there's nothing left to do.
Let's start a band
Let's start a band
Let's start a band
Let's start a band
And if you want it too, then there's nothing left to do.
Let's start a band
Let's start a band
Let's start a band
Let's start a band
And if you want it too, then there's nothing left to do.