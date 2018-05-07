SONGTEKST: Jasper - Turn The Tide

you have the bravest heart
the strongest emotions
after all the harm
you still want my loving
i think i’ve lost you now
oh it’s such a shame
but how can i be mad
when i’m the one to blame
you have the bravest heart
the strongest emotions
after all this time
you still want my loving
if you’d give me one more chance
i’d love to make it right
if you’d give me one more chance
i’d love to turn the tide
i’d love to turn the tide
i’d love to turn the tide
i’ d love to make it right
and i just can’t believe
i still receive
i just can’t believe
you’d give me one more chance
and i just can’t believe
you’d love to make it right
and i just can’t believe
you’d want to turn the tide
i’d love to turn the tide
i’d love to turn the tide
i’d love to make it right
i’d love to turn the tide