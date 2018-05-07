SONGTEKST: Jasper - Turn The Tide

you have the bravest heart

the strongest emotions

after all the harm

you still want my loving

i think i’ve lost you now

oh it’s such a shame

but how can i be mad

when i’m the one to blame

you have the bravest heart

the strongest emotions

after all this time

you still want my loving

if you’d give me one more chance

i’d love to make it right

if you’d give me one more chance

i’d love to turn the tide

i’d love to turn the tide

i’d love to turn the tide

i’ d love to make it right

and i just can’t believe

i still receive

i just can’t believe

you’d give me one more chance

and i just can’t believe

you’d love to make it right

and i just can’t believe

you’d want to turn the tide

i’d love to turn the tide

i’d love to turn the tide

i’d love to make it right

i’d love to turn the tide