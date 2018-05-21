SONGTEKST: Jasper - This House is Empty Now

These rooms play tricks upon you

Remember when they were always filled with laughter?

But now they're quite deserted

They seem to just echo voices raised in anger

Maybe you will see my face

Reflected there on the pane

In the window of our poor

Forlorn and broken home

Still this house is empty now

There's nothing I can do

To make you want to stay

So tell me how

Am I supposed to live without you?

These walls were lined with pictures

Remember the glass we charged in celebration?

But now I fill my life up

With all that I can to deaden this sensation

Do you recognize the face

Fixed in that fine silver frame

Were you really so unhappy then?

You never said

So this house is empty now

There's nothing I can do

To make you want to stay

So tell me how

Am I supposed to live without you?

Oh, if I could just become forgetful

When night seems endless

Does the extinguished candle care

About the darkness?

It's funny how my mem'ry

Will bring you so close then make you disappear

Meanwhile all our friends must choose

Who they will favour, who they will lose

Hang the garland high or close the door

And throw away the key

This house is empty now

There's no one living here

You have to care about

This house is empty now

There's nothing I can do

To make you want to stay

So tell me how

Am I supposed to live without you?

This house is empty now

There's no one living here

You have to care about

This house is empty now