SONGTEKST: Jasper - One Thing I Can't Erase

I wake up
To sunlight
Rise above the rooftops
Of our town
There’s one thing i can’t erase
I still see your face
The old oak
On our street
I can hear the sand crack
Below my feet
There’s one thing i can’t erase
I still see your face
I want to make it right
All the riches in my life
I want to set it straight
Every promise that i made
I need to let it go
Cause it’s time i do i know
It’s time i do i know
I wake up
To sunlight
I can see the beauty
In my life
There’s one thing i can’t erase
I still see your face
I want to make it right
All the riches in my life
I want to set it straight
Every promise that i made
I need to let it go
Cause it’s time i do i know
It’s time i do i know