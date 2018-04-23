SONGTEKST: Jasper - One Thing I Can't Erase

I wake up

To sunlight

Rise above the rooftops

Of our town

There’s one thing i can’t erase

I still see your face

The old oak

On our street

I can hear the sand crack

Below my feet

There’s one thing i can’t erase

I still see your face

I want to make it right

All the riches in my life

I want to set it straight

Every promise that i made

I need to let it go

Cause it’s time i do i know

It’s time i do i know

I wake up

To sunlight

I can see the beauty

In my life

There’s one thing i can’t erase

I still see your face

I want to make it right

All the riches in my life

I want to set it straight

Every promise that i made

I need to let it go

Cause it’s time i do i know

It’s time i do i know