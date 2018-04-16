SONGTEKST: Jasper - My Day Will Come

My love for you will conquer hate

The past is gone it’s not too late

One day my dear we’ll live as one

This can’t go wrong we’ve got to be strong

My day will come

Won’t let it slip away

My day will come

I will find a way

One day my dear we’ll live in peace

Down on my knees I’m begging you please

Just give us one, give us one more try

Before you go and say goodbye

My day will come

Won’t let it slip away

My day will come

I will find my way

My day will come

Won’t let it slip away

My day will come

I will find my way

I swear you ‘ll see

A better side of me

Our pain belongs to the past

My day will come

Won’t let it slip away

My day will come

I will find my way

My day will come

Won’t let it slip away

My day will come

I will find my way