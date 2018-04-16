SONGTEKST: Jasper - My Day Will Come

My love for you will conquer hate
The past is gone it’s not too late
One day my dear we’ll live as one
This can’t go wrong we’ve got to be strong
My day will come
Won’t let it slip away
My day will come
I will find a way
One day my dear we’ll live in peace
Down on my knees I’m begging you please
Just give us one, give us one more try
Before you go and say goodbye
My day will come
Won’t let it slip away
My day will come
I will find my way
My day will come
Won’t let it slip away
My day will come
I will find my way
I swear you ‘ll see
A better side of me
Our pain belongs to the past
My day will come
Won’t let it slip away
My day will come
I will find my way
My day will come
Won’t let it slip away
My day will come
I will find my way