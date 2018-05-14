SONGTEKST: Jasper - Killing Dragons

Take my body, take my shell
It's old and it's worn and it's broken
Take my lips they are free
And they're no use to me
All I wanted to say has been spoken
Take my hands they are cold
And too fragile to hold
It's so hard to believe they were mine
Take my soul
Take it whole
I see you and myself
In the backyard we're twelve
Killing dragons with swords made of wood
We chased them away
But they came back today
And I'd fight them again if I could
But my hands are so light
And too fragile to fight
It's so hard to believe they once did
Take my soul
Take it whole
Take it all now my dear
Take it all now from here
But my hands are so light
And too fragile to fight
It's so hard to believe they once did
Take my soul
Take it whole
Take my soul
Take it whole