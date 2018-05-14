SONGTEKST: Jasper - Killing Dragons

Take my body, take my shell

It's old and it's worn and it's broken

Take my lips they are free

And they're no use to me

All I wanted to say has been spoken

Take my hands they are cold

And too fragile to hold

It's so hard to believe they were mine

Take my soul

Take it whole

I see you and myself

In the backyard we're twelve

Killing dragons with swords made of wood

We chased them away

But they came back today

And I'd fight them again if I could

But my hands are so light

And too fragile to fight

It's so hard to believe they once did

Take my soul

Take it whole

Take it all now my dear

Take it all now from here

But my hands are so light

And too fragile to fight

It's so hard to believe they once did

Take my soul

Take it whole

Take my soul

Take it whole