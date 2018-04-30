SONGTEKST: Jasper - Ice Queen

When leaves have fallen

And skies turned to grey

The night keeps closing in on the day

A nightingale sings his song of farewell

You better hide from her freezing hell

On cold wings she's coming

You better keep moving

For warmth, you'll be longing

Come on just feel it

Can’t you see it?

You better believe

When she embraces

Your heart turns to stone

She comes at night when you are all alone

And when she whispers

Your blood shall run cold

You better hide before she finds you home

On cold wings she's coming

You better keep moving

For warmth, you'll be longing

Come on just feel it

Can’t you see it?

You better believe

Whenever she is raging

She takes a life away

Haven't you seen?

Haven't you seen?

The ruins on our world

On cold wings she's coming

You better keep moving

For warmth, you'll be longing

Come on just feel it

Can’t you see it?

You better believe

When leaves have fallen

And skies turned to grey