SONGTEKST: Jasper - Ice Queen

When leaves have fallen
And skies turned to grey
The night keeps closing in on the day
A nightingale sings his song of farewell
You better hide from her freezing hell
On cold wings she's coming
You better keep moving
For warmth, you'll be longing
Come on just feel it
Can’t you see it?
You better believe
When she embraces
Your heart turns to stone
She comes at night when you are all alone
And when she whispers
Your blood shall run cold
You better hide before she finds you home
On cold wings she's coming
You better keep moving
For warmth, you'll be longing
Come on just feel it
Can’t you see it?
You better believe
Whenever she is raging
She takes a life away
Haven't you seen?
Haven't you seen?
The ruins on our world
On cold wings she's coming
You better keep moving
For warmth, you'll be longing
Come on just feel it
Can’t you see it?
You better believe
When leaves have fallen
And skies turned to grey