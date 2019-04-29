SONGTEKST: Jan Leyers - World of Hurt
Day one God smiled
Gave us all the wisdom of a newborn child
But by the time we take our first step
We've already begun to forget
What the heart knows the heart sees
We're just as much the forest, as we are the trees
Every little seed trying to find
Where the light comes from
And it's a world of hurt, nothing works
It's a lonely little planet made of dust and dirt
But when I hold you, and you hold me
Heaven doesn't seem like such a mystery
In a world of hurt you make me feel so good
Day one of our love
Two heartbroken people scared to trust too much
Oh but here it comes that feelin' again
That every lover swears will never end
We thought we'd been there, done that
But when we kissed
We knew we'd never been here
We've never done this
All the walls come tumblin' down
When you love someone
And it's a world of hurt, nothing works
It's a lonely little planet made of dust and dirt
But when I hold you, and you hold me
Heaven doesn't seem like such a mystery
In a world of hurt you make me feel so good
SOLO
Now it's a world of hurt, nothing works
It's a lonely little planet made of dust and dirt
But when I hold you, and you hold me
Heaven doesn't seem like such a mystery
In a world of hurt you make me feel so good
World of hurt, world of hurt
World of hurt, world of hurt
World of hurt, world of hurt