SONGTEKST: Jan Leyers - World of Hurt

Day one God smiled

Gave us all the wisdom of a newborn child

But by the time we take our first step

We've already begun to forget

What the heart knows the heart sees

We're just as much the forest, as we are the trees

Every little seed trying to find

Where the light comes from

And it's a world of hurt, nothing works

It's a lonely little planet made of dust and dirt

But when I hold you, and you hold me

Heaven doesn't seem like such a mystery

In a world of hurt you make me feel so good

Day one of our love

Two heartbroken people scared to trust too much

Oh but here it comes that feelin' again

That every lover swears will never end

We thought we'd been there, done that

But when we kissed

We knew we'd never been here

We've never done this

All the walls come tumblin' down

When you love someone

And it's a world of hurt, nothing works

It's a lonely little planet made of dust and dirt

But when I hold you, and you hold me

Heaven doesn't seem like such a mystery

In a world of hurt you make me feel so good

SOLO

Now it's a world of hurt, nothing works

It's a lonely little planet made of dust and dirt

But when I hold you, and you hold me

Heaven doesn't seem like such a mystery

In a world of hurt you make me feel so good

World of hurt, world of hurt

World of hurt, world of hurt

World of hurt, world of hurt