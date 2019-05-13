SONGTEKST: Jan Leyers - Up

I know how it feels lately

To wake up and wish

you were somebody else

It’s not a big deal, maybe

But that’s just a lie

That I’m telling myself

Even at the end of the road I’m still here

Walking it alone but there’s nothing to fear

Trying to find a line, something else inside

Holding on I won’t let it all slip away

Nowhere left to go but up

You should know I got no reason to stop

This is it

On the outside but the walls are breaking

On the sidelines but I’m done with waiting

Nowhere left to go but up

Been losing my faith lately

Cause every door seems to close in my face

But what if I stay, maybe

It’ll be worthevery risk that I take

Even at the end of the road I’m still here

Walking it alone but there’s nothing to fear

Nowhere left to go but up

You should know I got no reason to stop

This is it

On the outside but the walls are breaking

On the sidelines but I’m done with waiting

Nowhere left to go but up

SOLO

Trying to find a line, something else inside

Holding on I won’t let it all slip away

Nowhere left to go but up

You should know I got no reason to stop

This is it

Nowhere left to go but up

You should know I got no reason to stop

This is it

On the outside but the walls are breaking

On the sidelines but I’m done with waiting

Nowhere left to go but up

Nowhere left to go

Nowhere left to go

Ooh