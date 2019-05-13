SONGTEKST: Jan Leyers - Up
I know how it feels lately
To wake up and wish
you were somebody else
It’s not a big deal, maybe
But that’s just a lie
That I’m telling myself
Even at the end of the road I’m still here
Walking it alone but there’s nothing to fear
Trying to find a line, something else inside
Holding on I won’t let it all slip away
Nowhere left to go but up
You should know I got no reason to stop
This is it
On the outside but the walls are breaking
On the sidelines but I’m done with waiting
Nowhere left to go but up
Been losing my faith lately
Cause every door seems to close in my face
But what if I stay, maybe
It’ll be worthevery risk that I take
Even at the end of the road I’m still here
Walking it alone but there’s nothing to fear
Nowhere left to go but up
You should know I got no reason to stop
This is it
On the outside but the walls are breaking
On the sidelines but I’m done with waiting
Nowhere left to go but up
SOLO
Trying to find a line, something else inside
Holding on I won’t let it all slip away
Nowhere left to go but up
You should know I got no reason to stop
This is it
Nowhere left to go but up
You should know I got no reason to stop
This is it
On the outside but the walls are breaking
On the sidelines but I’m done with waiting
Nowhere left to go but up
Nowhere left to go
Nowhere left to go
Ooh