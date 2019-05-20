SONGTEKST: Jan Leyers - Still and Silent

I’ll be still and silent

Still as, still as only a moonlit summer night can be

Like a fly on the wall, like a shadow that falls

no one needs to know that I’ll be here

Don’t say no, no

I can’t hold out anymore

I’ll be slow and gentle

Slow as, slow as only a lost and broken heart can beat

Like a cautious breeze I’ll come near

no one needs to know that I’ll be here

Don’t say no, no, not this time

I can’t hold out anymore

Oh, my dearest darling

I need your love so bad

I want you more than ever

More than anything else

I want you more than I can stand

I’ll be still and silent

Still as, still as only a moonlit summer night can be

Like a fly on the wall, a shadow that falls

no one needs to know that I’ll be here

Don’t say no, no

I can’t hold out anymore

Don’t say no, no, not this time

‘cause we know tonight, it’s just you and I

Still and silent,

still and silent

still and silent