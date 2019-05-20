SONGTEKST: Jan Leyers - Still and Silent
I’ll be still and silent
Still as, still as only a moonlit summer night can be
Like a fly on the wall, like a shadow that falls
no one needs to know that I’ll be here
Don’t say no, no
I can’t hold out anymore
I’ll be slow and gentle
Slow as, slow as only a lost and broken heart can beat
Like a cautious breeze I’ll come near
no one needs to know that I’ll be here
Don’t say no, no, not this time
I can’t hold out anymore
Oh, my dearest darling
I need your love so bad
I want you more than ever
More than anything else
I want you more than I can stand
I’ll be still and silent
Still as, still as only a moonlit summer night can be
Like a fly on the wall, a shadow that falls
no one needs to know that I’ll be here
Don’t say no, no
I can’t hold out anymore
Don’t say no, no, not this time
‘cause we know tonight, it’s just you and I
Still and silent,
still and silent
still and silent