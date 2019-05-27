SONGTEKST: Jan Leyers - Pretty Girl
I’m talkin' bout a pretty girl
She got blues behind her eyes
You'd think that sadness and beauty
are an unexpected combination
But you can find it almost anywhere you go
I'm talking 'bout a pretty girl
Life ain’t easy when you’re cute
They allwant a piece of the cake she puts on the table
She makes them all feel like
they should do more than they are able
Oh pretty girl, oh pretty girl
The thing about a pretty girl
She carries something people crave
She's like a promise someone broke
Like a room you're not allowed to go
She moves like everybody wanna move
She looks like everybody wanna look
Oh pretty girl, oh pretty girl
Lord, give me the power of a peaceful mind
I wanna leave these old ideas behind
Teach me about sensitivity
About love and positivity
Oh, pretty girl, pretty girl
I’m talking 'bout a pretty girl
Living deep inside of me
Maybe living the life I will lead in another lifetime
Maybe I got a little taste of being free
And that's how I know that she can never be
That free, not that pretty girl
If not even me
Oh pretty girl, pretty girl
Oh pretty girl
Oh pretty girl
Oh pretty girl
Oh pretty girl
Oh pretty girl