SONGTEKST: Jan Leyers - Norwegian Wood

I once had a girl

Or should I say she once had me

She showed me her room

Isn’t it good Norwegian wood

She asked me to stay

And she told me to sit anywhere

So I looked around and I noticed

There wasn’t a chair

I sat on a rug

Biding my time, drinking her wine

We talked until two

And then she said it’s time for bed

She told me she worked in the morning

And started to laugh

I told her I didn’t and crawled off

To sleep in the bath

And when I awoke

I was alone, this bird had flown

So I lit a fire

Isn’t it good Norwegian wood