Ontdek VTM GO

  • Met de beste Vlaamse programma's
  • Internationale series die je nergens anders ziet
  • Een aparte kids-wereld waar ze uuuren zoet zijn
  • Om te bingewatchen of live en uitgesteld te kijken
  • Helemaal gratis

VTM GO. Altijd een goeie reden om te kijken

Naar VTM GO Lees alles over VTM GO
Sluiten

VTM GO. Altijd een goeie reden om te kijken

Bekijk volledige afleveringen op
Naar VTM GO Lees alles over VTM GO
Sluiten

SONGTEKST: Jan Leyers - Norwegian Wood

I once had a girl

Or should I say she once had me

She showed me her room

Isn’t it good Norwegian wood

 

She asked me to stay

And she told me to sit anywhere

So I looked around and I noticed

There wasn’t a chair

 

I sat on a rug

Biding my time, drinking her wine

We talked until two

And then she said it’s time for bed

 

RIFF

 

She told me she worked in the morning

And started to laugh

I told her I didn’t and crawled off

To sleep in the bath

 

And when I awoke

I was alone, this bird had flown

So I lit a fire

Isn’t it good Norwegian wood