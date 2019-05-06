SONGTEKST: Jan Leyers - Norwegian Wood
I once had a girl
Or should I say she once had me
She showed me her room
Isn’t it good Norwegian wood
She asked me to stay
And she told me to sit anywhere
So I looked around and I noticed
There wasn’t a chair
I sat on a rug
Biding my time, drinking her wine
We talked until two
And then she said it’s time for bed
RIFF
She told me she worked in the morning
And started to laugh
I told her I didn’t and crawled off
To sleep in the bath
And when I awoke
I was alone, this bird had flown
So I lit a fire
Isn’t it good Norwegian wood