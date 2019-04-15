SONGTEKST: Jan Leyers - Mary-Louise

I once set out for a faraway coast

Drawn by tales of mountains of gold

The stars were silent, the waves were rough

And the mountains I found were barren and cold

Now the light is fading, the day is done

And the road’s got me down to my knees

I lift my head to the bloodred sky

And long for the smile of Mary-Louise

I was sent off to a faraway war

Led to believe it would set us all free

I fell in and followed, I carried my weight

Until one day the truth hit on me

Now nothing can comfort my troubled mind

No prayer will cure my disease

I turn my eyes to the empty sky

and long for the arms of Mary-Louise

Sometimes I think of my faraway home

Where I know every crack in every old stone

Where I traded my treasures for a long lost dream

For an endless trail I must walk down alone

Now the ship has sailed, the day is done

And the road’s got me down to my knees

I lift my head to the bloodred sky

And long for the smile of Mary-Louise

I turn my eyes to the empty sky

And remember the love of Mary-Louise