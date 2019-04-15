SONGTEKST: Jan Leyers - Mary-Louise
I once set out for a faraway coast
Drawn by tales of mountains of gold
The stars were silent, the waves were rough
And the mountains I found were barren and cold
Now the light is fading, the day is done
And the road’s got me down to my knees
I lift my head to the bloodred sky
And long for the smile of Mary-Louise
I was sent off to a faraway war
Led to believe it would set us all free
I fell in and followed, I carried my weight
Until one day the truth hit on me
Now nothing can comfort my troubled mind
No prayer will cure my disease
I turn my eyes to the empty sky
and long for the arms of Mary-Louise
Sometimes I think of my faraway home
Where I know every crack in every old stone
Where I traded my treasures for a long lost dream
For an endless trail I must walk down alone
Now the ship has sailed, the day is done
And the road’s got me down to my knees
I lift my head to the bloodred sky
And long for the smile of Mary-Louise
I turn my eyes to the empty sky
And remember the love of Mary-Louise