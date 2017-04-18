SONGTEKST: Isabelle A - Eyo

- - - - / - - - -
I feel so oh my-my-my!
Is it the sun above?
There’s something in the air
Could it be I’m in love?
I feel so oh my-my-my!
Am I the only one?
Beautiful boys and girls
Dancing and having fun!
Eyo…
Eyo Eyo
EEEEEYO
Eyo Eyohoho
I feel so oh my-my-my!
You had me from the start
Ten thousand fireflies
Dancing around my heart
Nothing beats you and I
The stars are out tonight
And every kiss feels like
Ten thousand volts inside
Eyo…
Eyo Eyo
EEEEEYO
Eyo Eyohoho
EEEEEYO
Eyo Eyohoho
Eyo…
Eyo Eyo
EEEEEYO
Eyo Eyohoho
Eyo…