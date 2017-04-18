SONGTEKST: Isabelle A - Eyo

- - - - / - - - -

I feel so oh my-my-my!

Is it the sun above?

There’s something in the air

Could it be I’m in love?

I feel so oh my-my-my!

Am I the only one?

Beautiful boys and girls

Dancing and having fun!

Eyo…

Eyo Eyo

EEEEEYO

Eyo Eyohoho

I feel so oh my-my-my!

You had me from the start

Ten thousand fireflies

Dancing around my heart

Nothing beats you and I

The stars are out tonight

And every kiss feels like

Ten thousand volts inside

Eyo…

Eyo Eyo

EEEEEYO

Eyo Eyohoho

EEEEEYO

Eyo Eyohoho

Eyo…

Eyo Eyo

EEEEEYO

Eyo Eyohoho

I feel so oh my-my-my!

Is it the sun above?

There’s something in the air

Could it be I’m in love?

Eyo…