SONGTEKST: Ilse DeLange - Seven shades of blue

Ilse DeLange - Seven shades of blue
I want to hold you now
And listen to you breathe
It’s like the ocean sound
Whispering through the trees
In de hollow of your shoulder
There’s a tide pool of my tears
Where the waves came crashing over
And the shoreline disappears
Baby close your eyes
Fly back there with me
Where the phosphor shines
Green flashlights from the sea
Our nets were full of soft shells
Our hearts were free from toil
And we made love on the kitchen table
Till the water reached a boil
We hold it all for a little while don’t we
Kiss the dice, taste the rain
Like little knives upon our tongue
We can do no wrong when the lights come on
And the music plays
And we take the stage like we own the place
As if time were cheap and the night forever young
So let ‘em turn my soul
Seven shades of blue
And with the ocean’s roll
I will wave to you
And the birds will sing my laughter
And the whales will steal my song
And I’ll be ok forever after
And the world will get along
We hold it all for a little while don’t we
Kiss the dice, taste the rain
Like little knives upon our tongue
We can do no wrong when the lights come on
And the music plays
And we take the stage like we own the place
As if time were cheap and the night forever young
Hou ou ou
Hououou