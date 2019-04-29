SONGTEKST: Ilse DeLange - Seven shades of blue

I want to hold you now

And listen to you breathe

It’s like the ocean sound

Whispering through the trees

In de hollow of your shoulder

There’s a tide pool of my tears

Where the waves came crashing over

And the shoreline disappears

Baby close your eyes

Fly back there with me

Where the phosphor shines

Green flashlights from the sea

Our nets were full of soft shells

Our hearts were free from toil

And we made love on the kitchen table

Till the water reached a boil

We hold it all for a little while don’t we

Kiss the dice, taste the rain

Like little knives upon our tongue

We can do no wrong when the lights come on

And the music plays

And we take the stage like we own the place

As if time were cheap and the night forever young

So let ‘em turn my soul

Seven shades of blue

And with the ocean’s roll

I will wave to you

And the birds will sing my laughter

And the whales will steal my song

And I’ll be ok forever after

And the world will get along

We hold it all for a little while don’t we

Kiss the dice, taste the rain

Like little knives upon our tongue

We can do no wrong when the lights come on

And the music plays

And we take the stage like we own the place

As if time were cheap and the night forever young

Hou ou ou

Hououou