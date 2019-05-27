SONGTEKST: Ilse DeLange - Josiesomething
Josie said be quiet
And she stared into the sun
And sent her faith upon a permanent vacation
I never knew somebody
who could speak like she’s a gun
And make the roar sound
like a peaceful conversation
Josie said now hush
Or else the flapping of your tongue
will wake the dogs
Already on our trail
Josie closed her eyes
like she had planned alla long
And she woke up smack dab
in sorrowville
smack dab in sorrowville
Oeh
Oeh oeh
Although we shared the movements lord
Although we shared the thoughts
We had a very different kind of destination
If mine was dark and never sure
If mine was painted blue
Then hers would kill the devil
if it hit him
Oh man I am stranded
Oh man I’ve done wrong
Oh man I pretend that
Life still goes on
I might as well get wasted
oh sister don’t you know
oeh
oeh oeh
she could have been a movie lord
she could have been a song
but the real to real
would roll it into wrong