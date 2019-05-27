SONGTEKST: Ilse DeLange - Josiesomething

Josie said be quiet

And she stared into the sun

And sent her faith upon a permanent vacation

I never knew somebody

who could speak like she’s a gun

And make the roar sound

like a peaceful conversation

Josie said now hush

Or else the flapping of your tongue

will wake the dogs

Already on our trail

Josie closed her eyes

like she had planned alla long

And she woke up smack dab

in sorrowville

smack dab in sorrowville

Oeh

Oeh oeh

Although we shared the movements lord

Although we shared the thoughts

We had a very different kind of destination

If mine was dark and never sure

If mine was painted blue

Then hers would kill the devil

if it hit him

Oh man I am stranded

Oh man I’ve done wrong

Oh man I pretend that

Life still goes on

I might as well get wasted

oh sister don’t you know

oeh

oeh oeh

she could have been a movie lord

she could have been a song

but the real to real

would roll it into wrong