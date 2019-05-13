SONGTEKST: Ilse DeLange - Higher

I never stop to think

it’s like I already knew

There would nobody like you

cross my life again

I felt it from the start

Don’t want to ever think again

How the future may have been without you

Like a variation good vibration thing you can do

Never know where it goes

But baby just screw it

I like the way we do it

A crazy combination good foundation

Ain’t got a clue how it is

But suspence is the key to the new

Yeah

You take me higher

Every time we’re on fire

Ooh ooh oh oh

Taking me higher

Build me up and inspire

Ooh ooh ohohoh

Oh oh ohohoh

Eh eh eh eh eh

Ah ah ah ah ah

Yeah

Oh oh ohohoh

Eh eh eh eh eh

Ah ah ah ah ah

Yeah

I never stop to think

No not even in a fight

I know I can’t always be right

Need to end this thing

You knew it from the start

But there was something deep inside

That made you wanna do this ride

For the last time

Like a variation good vibration thing you can do

Never know where it goes

But baby just screw it

I like the way we do it

A crazy combination good foundation

Ain’t got a clue how it is

But suspence is the key to the new

You take me higher

Every time we’re on fire

Oh oh oh oh

Taking me higher

Build me up and inspire

Oh oh oh oh

Oh oh ohohoh

Eh eh eh eh eh

Ah ah ah ah ah

Yeah

Oh oh ohohoh

Eh eh eh eh eh

Ah ah ah ah ah

Yeah

Oh oh ohohoh

Eh eh eh eh eh

Ah ah ah ah ah

Yeah

Oh oh ohohoh

Eh eh eh eh eh

Ah ah ah ah ah

Yeah

Never stop to think

It’s like I already knew

There would nobody like you

Cross my life again