SONGTEKST: Ilse DeLange - Higher
I never stop to think
it’s like I already knew
There would nobody like you
cross my life again
I felt it from the start
Don’t want to ever think again
How the future may have been without you
Like a variation good vibration thing you can do
Never know where it goes
But baby just screw it
I like the way we do it
A crazy combination good foundation
Ain’t got a clue how it is
But suspence is the key to the new
Yeah
You take me higher
Every time we’re on fire
Ooh ooh oh oh
Taking me higher
Build me up and inspire
Ooh ooh ohohoh
Oh oh ohohoh
Eh eh eh eh eh
Ah ah ah ah ah
Yeah
Oh oh ohohoh
Eh eh eh eh eh
Ah ah ah ah ah
Yeah
I never stop to think
No not even in a fight
I know I can’t always be right
Need to end this thing
You knew it from the start
But there was something deep inside
That made you wanna do this ride
For the last time
Like a variation good vibration thing you can do
Never know where it goes
But baby just screw it
I like the way we do it
A crazy combination good foundation
Ain’t got a clue how it is
But suspence is the key to the new
You take me higher
Every time we’re on fire
Oh oh oh oh
Taking me higher
Build me up and inspire
Oh oh oh oh
Oh oh ohohoh
Eh eh eh eh eh
Ah ah ah ah ah
Yeah
Oh oh ohohoh
Eh eh eh eh eh
Ah ah ah ah ah
Yeah
Oh oh ohohoh
Eh eh eh eh eh
Ah ah ah ah ah
Yeah
Oh oh ohohoh
Eh eh eh eh eh
Ah ah ah ah ah
Yeah
Never stop to think
It’s like I already knew
There would nobody like you
Cross my life again