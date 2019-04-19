Ontdek VTM GO

SONGTEKST: Ilse DeLange - Building Bridges

 

If I could plant a tree for every time

I used to hear you say

Life runs through your hands like water

 

Our backyard woud be a forest now

Sometimes I feel

like I am running out of time

Just like you did everthing I do

reminds me of you

 

If I had a cent for every place

We never got to go

Between Africa and our house

 

Maybe I would be a billionaire

 

Sometimes I feel

like I am running out of time

Just like you did everthing I do

reminds me of you

 

If I had a brick for every word

That we forgot to say

Everything you never told me

 

Maybe I’d be building bridges now

 

Sometimes I feel

like I am running out of time

Because you did everything I do

 

And  everything I do

reminds me of you