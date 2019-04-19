SONGTEKST: Ilse DeLange - Building Bridges
If I could plant a tree for every time
I used to hear you say
Life runs through your hands like water
Our backyard woud be a forest now
Sometimes I feel
like I am running out of time
Just like you did everthing I do
reminds me of you
If I had a cent for every place
We never got to go
Between Africa and our house
Maybe I would be a billionaire
Sometimes I feel
like I am running out of time
Just like you did everthing I do
reminds me of you
If I had a brick for every word
That we forgot to say
Everything you never told me
Maybe I’d be building bridges now
Sometimes I feel
like I am running out of time
Because you did everything I do
And everything I do
reminds me of you