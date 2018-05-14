SONGTEKST: Helmut - Shadowman

Any time tomorrow I will lie and say I'm fine

I'll say yes when I mean no

And any time tomorrow the sun will cease to shine

There's a shadowman who told me so

Any time tomorrow the rain will play a part

Of a play I used to know

Like no other used to know it all by heart

But a shadowman inside has let it go

Oh no, let go of my hand

Oh no, not now I'm down, my friend

You came to me anew

Or was it me who came to you

Shadowman, shadowman

Any time tomorrow a part of me will die

And a new one will be born

Any time tomorrow I'll get sick of asking why

Sick of all the darkness I have worn

Any time tomorrow I will try to do what's right

Making sense of all I can

And any time tomorrow I'll pretend to see the light

I just might

Shadowman oh here's the sun again

Isn't it appealing to recline

Get blinded and to go into the light again

Doesn't it make you sad

To see so much love denied

See nothing but a shadowman inside

Oh no, let go of my hand

Oh no, not now I'm down, my friend

You came to me anew

Or was it me who came to you

Shadowman,

Oh, if you're coming down to rescue me

Now ‘d be perfect

Oh, if you're coming down to rescue me

Now ‘d be perfect

Oh, if you're coming down to rescue me

Now ‘d be perfect

Oh, if you're coming down to rescue me

Now ‘d be perfect

Oh, if you're coming down to rescue me

Now ‘d be perfect

Oh, if you're coming down to rescue me

Now ‘d be perfect

oh

Now ‘d be perfect

oh

Now ‘d be perfect

shadowman