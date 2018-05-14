SONGTEKST: Helmut - Shadowman

Any time tomorrow I will lie and say I'm fine
I'll say yes when I mean no
And any time tomorrow the sun will cease to shine
There's a shadowman who told me so
Any time tomorrow the rain will play a part
Of a play I used to know
Like no other used to know it all by heart
But a shadowman inside has let it go
Oh no, let go of my hand
Oh no, not now I'm down, my friend
You came to me anew
Or was it me who came to you
Shadowman, shadowman
Any time tomorrow a part of me will die
And a new one will be born
Any time tomorrow I'll get sick of asking why
Sick of all the darkness I have worn
Any time tomorrow I will try to do what's right
Making sense of all I can
And any time tomorrow I'll pretend to see the light
I just might
Shadowman oh here's the sun again
Isn't it appealing to recline
Get blinded and to go into the light again
Doesn't it make you sad
To see so much love denied
See nothing but a shadowman inside
Oh no, let go of my hand
Oh no, not now I'm down, my friend
You came to me anew
Or was it me who came to you
Shadowman,
Oh, if you're coming down to rescue me
Now ‘d be perfect
Oh, if you're coming down to rescue me
Now ‘d be perfect
Oh, if you're coming down to rescue me
Now ‘d be perfect
Oh, if you're coming down to rescue me
Now ‘d be perfect
Oh, if you're coming down to rescue me
Now ‘d be perfect
Oh, if you're coming down to rescue me
Now ‘d be perfect
oh
Now ‘d be perfect
oh
Now ‘d be perfect
shadowman