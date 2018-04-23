SONGTEKST: Helmut - Sarah

23/04/2018 - 21:45

The first time that I saw you, you were so lonesome you could cry

And I wanted to rescue you, I’m just that kinda guy

I promised you the world and said “I’ll catch you if you fall”

But you were proud and strong, needed no rescueing at all

 

I could have known it then

So typical of men

I was the needy one, the greedy one, I fell for it again

 

Oh, Sarah, the sweetest girl I know

Wanna hold you so tight

But try as I might

I have to let you go

 

Oh, Sarah, there’s no one else like you

What a shame you and me

We are not meant to be,

But I think we should meet

for a secret rendez-vous

 

The last time that I saw you, you were so smiley and so sweet.

I couldn’t quite believe my luck, my heart skipped a beat

I followed you and took my chance: I offered you a drink

But when we started dancing we were always out of sync

 

I could have known it then

So typical of men

I was the needy one, the greedy one, I fell for it again

 

Oh, Sarah, the sweetest girl I know

Wanna hold you so tight

But try as I might

I have to let you go

 

Oh, Sarah, there’s no one else like you

What a shame you and me

We are not meant to be,

But I think we should meet

for a secret rendez-vous

 

Hoo, you’re probably fine but I’d like to know somehow

Who has stolen your heart and if you’re happy now

 

Oh, Sarah, the sweetest girl I know

Wanna hold you so tight

But try as I might

I have to let you go

 

Oh, Sarah, there’s no one else like you

What a shame you and me

We are not meant to be,

But I think we should meet

for a secret rendez-vous

 

 a secret rendez-vous

 

 a secret rendez-vous

