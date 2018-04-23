SONGTEKST: Helmut - Sarah

The first time that I saw you, you were so lonesome you could cry
And I wanted to rescue you, I’m just that kinda guy
I promised you the world and said “I’ll catch you if you fall”
But you were proud and strong, needed no rescueing at all
I could have known it then
So typical of men
I was the needy one, the greedy one, I fell for it again
Oh, Sarah, the sweetest girl I know
Wanna hold you so tight
But try as I might
I have to let you go
Oh, Sarah, there’s no one else like you
What a shame you and me
We are not meant to be,
But I think we should meet
for a secret rendez-vous
The last time that I saw you, you were so smiley and so sweet.
I couldn’t quite believe my luck, my heart skipped a beat
I followed you and took my chance: I offered you a drink
But when we started dancing we were always out of sync
I could have known it then
So typical of men
I was the needy one, the greedy one, I fell for it again
Oh, Sarah, the sweetest girl I know
Wanna hold you so tight
But try as I might
I have to let you go
Oh, Sarah, there’s no one else like you
What a shame you and me
We are not meant to be,
But I think we should meet
for a secret rendez-vous
Hoo, you’re probably fine but I’d like to know somehow
Who has stolen your heart and if you’re happy now
Oh, Sarah, the sweetest girl I know
Wanna hold you so tight
But try as I might
I have to let you go
Oh, Sarah, there’s no one else like you
What a shame you and me
We are not meant to be,
But I think we should meet
for a secret rendez-vous
a secret rendez-vous
a secret rendez-vous