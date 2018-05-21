SONGTEKST: Helmut - Need Your Love

I need your love

Before the day ends

Before I drown in

My own fear again

I need your love

Come no tomorrow

To drown out the sorrow

That walks with me

And love where are you going?

I hold on to your sweet smile

And tell me are you lonesome

Or are you out tonight

Beneath the stars?

I need your love

Without exception

There’s no redemption

Without you here

And love where are you going?

I hold on to your sweet heart

And tell me are you lonesome

Or is there someone

Holding you?

And love where are you going?

I hold on to your sweet heart

And tell me are you lonesome

Or is there someone

Holding you?

I need your love

As darkness towers

I count the hours

In every day