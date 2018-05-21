SONGTEKST: Helmut - Need Your Love

I need your love
Before the day ends
Before I drown in
My own fear again
I need your love
Come no tomorrow
To drown out the sorrow
That walks with me
And love where are you going?
I hold on to your sweet smile
And tell me are you lonesome
Or are you out tonight
Beneath the stars?
I need your love
Without exception
There’s no redemption
Without you here
And love where are you going?
I hold on to your sweet heart
And tell me are you lonesome
Or is there someone
Holding you?
And love where are you going?
I hold on to your sweet heart
And tell me are you lonesome
Or is there someone
Holding you?
I need your love
As darkness towers
I count the hours
In every day