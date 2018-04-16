SONGTEKST: Helmut Lotti - Love's Embrace

Each moment with you

Is like a dream to me

No matter what we say or do

Two hearts beat in harmony

No one else could ever take your place

In the heat of love’s embrace

No one else could ever take your place

In the heat of love’s embrace

You’re too good to be true

I can’t keep my hands off you

You ‘re like heaven to touch

I wanna hold you oh so much

No one else could ever take your place

In the heat of love's embrace

No one else could ever take your place

In the heat of love’s embrace

Each moment with you

Is like a dream to me

No matter what we say or do

Two hearts beat in harmony

No one else could ever take your place

In the heat of love’s embrace

No one else could ever take your place

In the heat of love's embrace

In the heat of love’s embrace

In the heat of love’s embrace