SONGTEKST: Helmut Lotti - Love's Embrace

Each moment with you
Is like a dream to me
No matter what we say or do
Two hearts beat in harmony
No one else could ever take your place
In the heat of love’s embrace
You’re too good to be true
I can’t keep my hands off you
You ‘re like heaven to touch
I wanna hold you oh so much
