SONGTEKST: Helmut Lotti - Love's Embrace

16/04/2018 - 14:06

Each moment with you

Is like a dream to me

No matter what we say or do

Two hearts beat in harmony

 

No one else could ever take your place

In the heat of love’s embrace

No one else could ever take your place

In the heat of love’s embrace

 

You’re too good to be true

I can’t keep my hands off you

You ‘re like heaven to touch

I wanna hold you oh so much

 

No one else could ever take your place

In the heat of love's embrace

No one else could ever take your place

In the heat of love’s embrace

 

Each moment with you

Is like a dream to me

No matter what we say or do

Two hearts beat in harmony

 

No one else could ever take your place

In the heat of love’s embrace

No one else could ever take your place

In the heat of love's embrace

In the heat of love’s embrace

In the heat of love’s embrace

Ontdek meer over Liefde voor Muziek

Nieuwe fragmenten

De artiesten

Jasper Steverlinck
Silvy De Bie
K’s Choice
Niels Destadsbader
Helmut Lotti
Cocojr.
Sharon den Adel

Bekijk volledige afleveringen

Toon meer
MEDIALAAN maakt gebruik van cookies om uw gebruikerservaring te verbeteren. Meer informatie. Verdergaan