SONGTEKST: Helmut - Forgiven

07/05/2018 - 21:45

I still regret I turned my back on you

no-one makes me feel the way you do

never meant to cause you trouble

never meant to do you harm

I was weakened by temptation’s wing of charm

 

I want to be forgiven

I want to hold you in my arms again

to be forgiven

cause I still need a friend

 

I want to be forgiven

I want to hold you in my arms again

to be forgiven

cause I still need a friend

 

I want to be forgiven

 

almost drowning in a sea of sin

can you ease the pain I feel within

I never meant to cause you trouble

never meant to do you harm

I was weakened by temptation’s wing of charm

 

I want to be forgiven

I want to hold you in my arms again

to be forgiven

cause I still need a friend

 

I want to be forgiven

I want to hold you in my arms again

to be forgiven

cause I still need a friend

 

I want to be forgiven

 

I want to hold you in my arms again

to be forgiven

cause I still need a friend

 

I want to be forgiven

I want to hold you in my arms again

to be forgiven

cause I still need a friend

 

I want to be forgiven

