SONGTEKST: Helmut - Forgiven

I still regret I turned my back on you
no-one makes me feel the way you do
never meant to cause you trouble
never meant to do you harm
I was weakened by temptation’s wing of charm
I want to be forgiven
I want to hold you in my arms again
to be forgiven
cause I still need a friend
I want to be forgiven
I want to hold you in my arms again
to be forgiven
cause I still need a friend
I want to be forgiven
almost drowning in a sea of sin
can you ease the pain I feel within
I never meant to cause you trouble
never meant to do you harm
I was weakened by temptation’s wing of charm
I want to be forgiven
I want to hold you in my arms again
to be forgiven
cause I still need a friend
I want to be forgiven
I want to hold you in my arms again
to be forgiven
cause I still need a friend
I want to be forgiven
I want to hold you in my arms again
to be forgiven
cause I still need a friend
I want to be forgiven
I want to hold you in my arms again
to be forgiven
cause I still need a friend
I want to be forgiven