SONGTEKST: Helmut - All I Need

I'm dying to catch my breath

Oh why don't I ever learn?

I've lost all my trust though I've surely tried to turn it around

Can you still see the heart of me?

All my agony fades away

when you hold me in your embrace

Don't tear me down for all I need

Make my heart a better place

Give me something I can believe

Don't tear me down

You've opened up the door now, don't let it close

I'm here on the edge again

I wish I could let it go

I know that I'm only one step away from turning around

Can you still see the heart of me?

All my agony fades away

when you hold me in your embrace

Don't tear me down for all I need

Make my heart a better place

Give me something I can believe

Don't tear it down, what's left of me

Make my heart a better place

I want to believe that this is for real

Save me from my fear, don’t tear me down, please

Don't tear me down for all I need

Make my heart a better place

Don’t tear me down