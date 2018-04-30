SONGTEKST: Helmut - All I Need

I'm dying to catch my breath
Oh why don't I ever learn?
I've lost all my trust though I've surely tried to turn it around
Can you still see the heart of me?
All my agony fades away
when you hold me in your embrace
Don't tear me down for all I need
Make my heart a better place
Give me something I can believe
Don't tear me down
You've opened up the door now, don't let it close
I'm here on the edge again
I wish I could let it go
I know that I'm only one step away from turning around
Can you still see the heart of me?
All my agony fades away
when you hold me in your embrace
Don't tear me down for all I need
Make my heart a better place
Give me something I can believe
Don't tear it down, what's left of me
Make my heart a better place
I want to believe that this is for real
Save me from my fear, don’t tear me down, please
Don't tear me down for all I need
Make my heart a better place
Don’t tear me down