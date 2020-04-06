SONGTEKST: Gene Thomas - Livin' On A Prayer
Once upon a time
Not so long ago
Tommy used to work on the docks
Union's been on strike
He's down on his luck it's tough
So tough
Gina works the diner all day
Working for her man
She brings home her pay for love
For love
She says, "We've got to hold on
to what we've got
'It doesn't make a difference
if we make it or not
We've got each other
and that's a lot for love
We'll give it a shot"
Ooooh
We're half way there
Ooh ooh
Livin' on a prayer
Take my hand
we'll make it I swear
Ooh ooh
Livin' on a prayer
Tommy got his six string in hock
Now he's holding in
What he used to make it talk so tough
Mmmm It's tough
Gina dreams of running away
When she cries in the night
Tommy whispers, "Baby, it's okay
Someday"
We've got to hold on
to what we've got
'It doesn't make a difference
if we make it or not
We've got each other
and that's a lot for love
We'll give it a shot
Oooh
We're half way there
Ooh ooh
Livin' on a prayer
Take my hand
we'll make it, I swear
Ooh ooh
Livin' on a prayer
Livin' on a prayer
Oooh
We've got to hold on
ready or not
You live for the fight when
it's all that you've got
Ooooh
We're half way there
Ooh ooh
Livin' on a prayer
Take my hand
we'll make it, I swear
Ooh ooh
Livin' on a prayer
Ooooh
We're half way there
Ooh ooh
Livin' on a prayer
Take my hand
we'll make it, I swear
Ooh ooh
Livin' on a prayer
Livin' on a prayer