SONGTEKST: Gene Thomas - Livin' On A Prayer

Once upon a time

Not so long ago

 

Tommy used to work on the docks

Union's been on strike

He's down on his luck it's tough

 

So tough

 

Gina works the diner all day

Working for her man

She brings home her pay for love

 

For love

 

She says, "We've got to hold on

to what we've got

'It doesn't make a difference

if we make it or not

We've got each other

and that's a lot for love

We'll give it a shot"

 

Ooooh

We're half way there

Ooh ooh

Livin' on a prayer

Take my hand

we'll make it I swear

Ooh ooh

Livin' on a prayer

 

Tommy got his six string in hock

Now he's holding in

What he used to make it talk so tough

 

Mmmm It's tough

 

Gina dreams of running away

When she cries in the night

Tommy whispers, "Baby, it's okay

 

Someday"

 

We've got to hold on

to what we've got

'It doesn't make a difference

if we make it or not

We've got each other

and that's a lot for love

 

We'll give it a shot

 

Oooh

We're half way there

Ooh ooh

Livin' on a prayer

Take my hand

we'll make it, I swear

Ooh ooh

Livin' on a prayer

Livin' on a prayer

 

Oooh

We've got to hold on

ready or not

You live for the fight when

it's all that you've got

 

Ooooh

We're half way there

Ooh ooh

Livin' on a prayer

Take my hand

we'll make it, I swear

Ooh ooh

Livin' on a prayer

 

Ooooh

We're half way there

Ooh ooh

Livin' on a prayer

Take my hand

we'll make it, I swear

Ooh ooh

Livin' on a prayer

Livin' on a prayer