SONGTEKST: CocoJr. - Won't You Help

True, strong and devoted

I was always there

A heart filled with compassion

when no one else would care

‘till I found myself needy and down

gone to the world and alone

No one to comfort me now

To support me somehow

Taken for granted and thrown on the ground

Hey,… won't you help me

Hey, hey, hey, hey won't you help me

Don't think you're a winner

if people worship you

they will eat you for dinner

before the day is through

Who had the courage to stand by my side

Who helped me back on my feet

People ignore me with ease

Now I'm down on my knees

I will hide in the crowd and I'll cry till I freeze

Hey …won't you help me

Hey, Hey, hey, hey, hey won't you help me

Ain’t I disgusted, down on my knees

I'll hide in the crowd and I'll cry till I freeze

solo

And though I've been treated indifferently

My spirit just can't be destroyed

(So) when I'm back on my feet

A good life will I lead

I won’t yield to temptation

and I’ll try not to bleed x

Hey …won't you help me

Hey, Hey, hey, hey, hey won't you help me

what goes up,

must come down

what goes around,

Comes around

what you give

is what you get

but I ain't seen

no help yet

Hey won't you help me