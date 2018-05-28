SONGTEKST: CocoJr. - Won't You Help

True, strong and devoted
I was always there
A heart filled with compassion
when no one else would care
‘till I found myself needy and down
gone to the world and alone
No one to comfort me now
To support me somehow
Taken for granted and thrown on the ground
Hey,… won't you help me
Hey, hey, hey, hey won't you help me
Don't think you're a winner
if people worship you
they will eat you for dinner
before the day is through
Who had the courage to stand by my side
Who helped me back on my feet
People ignore me with ease
Now I'm down on my knees
I will hide in the crowd and I'll cry till I freeze
Hey …won't you help me
Hey, Hey, hey, hey, hey won't you help me
Ain’t I disgusted, down on my knees
I'll hide in the crowd and I'll cry till I freeze
solo
And though I've been treated indifferently
My spirit just can't be destroyed
(So) when I'm back on my feet
A good life will I lead
I won’t yield to temptation
and I’ll try not to bleed x
Hey …won't you help me
Hey, Hey, hey, hey, hey won't you help me
what goes up,
must come down
what goes around,
Comes around
what you give
is what you get
but I ain't seen
no help yet
Hey won't you help me