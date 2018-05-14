SONGTEKST: CocoJr. - Someone To Say Hi To

Look at you
how well you've done so far
Look at where you're standing,
who you are
And all our moments, good and bad
forever in my head
Wish we could go back just once
and laugh at things we said
It's been wonderful and crazy knowing you
And I hope that I can always see the teenage girl in you
And I know that you'll be fine,
but I'll be there every time
You need someone to say hi to late at night
Remember how I told you I was scared
You'd end up with some jerk who doesn't
even know you're there
And deep down I just knew that you would
find someone who's real
who doesn't claim to know your life
and everything you feel
It's been wonderful and crazy knowing you
And I hope that I can always see
the teenage girl in you
And I know that you'll be fine,
but I'll be there every time
You need someone to say hi to late at night
Sometimes when I think of us I'm sad
I miss not knowing anything of what could lie ahead
But mostly now, I'm grateful that you're
where you want to be
Not quite here and not quite there,
but somewhere in between
It's been wonderful and crazy knowing you
And I hope that I can always see
the teenage girl in you
And I know that you'll be fine,
but I'll be there every time
You need someone to complain to late at night
late at night