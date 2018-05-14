SONGTEKST: CocoJr. - Someone To Say Hi To

Look at you

how well you've done so far

Look at where you're standing,

who you are

And all our moments, good and bad

forever in my head

Wish we could go back just once

and laugh at things we said

It's been wonderful and crazy knowing you

And I hope that I can always see the teenage girl in you

And I know that you'll be fine,

but I'll be there every time

You need someone to say hi to late at night

Remember how I told you I was scared

You'd end up with some jerk who doesn't

even know you're there

And deep down I just knew that you would

find someone who's real

who doesn't claim to know your life

and everything you feel

It's been wonderful and crazy knowing you

And I hope that I can always see

the teenage girl in you

And I know that you'll be fine,

but I'll be there every time

You need someone to say hi to late at night

Sometimes when I think of us I'm sad

I miss not knowing anything of what could lie ahead

But mostly now, I'm grateful that you're

where you want to be

Not quite here and not quite there,

but somewhere in between

It's been wonderful and crazy knowing you

And I hope that I can always see

the teenage girl in you

And I know that you'll be fine,

but I'll be there every time

You need someone to complain to late at night

late at night