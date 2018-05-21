SONGTEKST: CocoJr. - Seven Odd Years

Seven odd years and I'm resting my head down

Seven odd years that can't be turned around

Seven odd years and I don't know where to go

I'm still roaming in your woods

I'm still guessing why I never could

Seven odd years and I must be going blind

Seven odd years hang heavy on my mind

Like the rolling, of my tears

and the dream where the heart never fears

O H Where the heart never fears

And I just can't go on, I just can't go on,I just can't go on

No I just can't go on, I just can't go on,I just can't go on

Seven odd years and I must be going blind

Seven odd years and time is on my mind

And the fire beneath the stone,

Where your head lies the heart often goes

Oh the heart often goes

Oh the heart often goes

To you life and to our flame and the ghost is crowded

Like the game I'm playing

Seven odd years and I'm living in the past

Seven odd years and time is fading fast

See the writing of your youth see the whole and

the whole cuts right through

Oh cuts right through

And I just can't go on, I just can't go on,I just can't go on

No I just can't go on, I just can't go on,I just can't go on

The road I'm taking and the bond I'm breaking anymore

Seven odd years and meet me down the line

Seven odd years and you'd think I'd be doing fine

But I'm still roaming in your woods I'm still guessin why

I never had anything the way I should.