SONGTEKST: CocoJr. - Seven Odd Years

Seven odd years and I'm resting my head down
Seven odd years that can't be turned around
Seven odd years and I don't know where to go
I'm still roaming in your woods
I'm still guessing why I never could
Seven odd years and I must be going blind
Seven odd years hang heavy on my mind
Like the rolling, of my tears
and the dream where the heart never fears
O H Where the heart never fears
And I just can't go on, I just can't go on,I just can't go on
No I just can't go on, I just can't go on,I just can't go on
Seven odd years and I must be going blind
Seven odd years and time is on my mind
And the fire beneath the stone,
Where your head lies the heart often goes
Oh the heart often goes
Oh the heart often goes
To you life and to our flame and the ghost is crowded
Like the game I'm playing
Seven odd years and I'm living in the past
Seven odd years and time is fading fast
See the writing of your youth see the whole and
the whole cuts right through
Oh cuts right through
And I just can't go on, I just can't go on,I just can't go on
No I just can't go on, I just can't go on,I just can't go on
The road I'm taking and the bond I'm breaking anymore
Seven odd years and meet me down the line
Seven odd years and you'd think I'd be doing fine
But I'm still roaming in your woods I'm still guessin why
I never had anything the way I should.