SONGTEKST: CocoJr. - Seven Odd Years

21/05/2018 - 21:45

Seven odd years and I'm resting my head down

Seven odd years that can't be turned around

Seven odd years and I don't know where to go

I'm still roaming in your woods

I'm still guessing why I never could

 

Seven odd years and I must be going blind

Seven odd years hang heavy on my mind

Like the rolling, of my tears

and the dream where the heart never fears

O H Where the heart never fears

 

And I just can't go on, I just can't go on,I just can't go on

No I just can't go on, I just can't go on,I just can't go on

 

Seven odd years and I must be going blind

Seven odd years and time is on my mind

And the fire beneath the stone,

Where your head lies the heart often goes

Oh the heart often goes

Oh the heart often goes

To you life and to our flame and the ghost is crowded

Like the game I'm playing

 

Seven odd years and I'm living in the past

Seven odd years and time is fading fast

See the writing of your youth see the whole and

the whole cuts right through

Oh cuts right through

 

And I just can't go on, I just can't go on,I just can't go on

No I just can't go on, I just can't go on,I just can't go on

 

The road I'm taking and the bond I'm breaking anymore

 

Seven odd years and meet me down the line

Seven odd years and you'd think I'd be doing fine

But I'm still roaming in your woods I'm still guessin why

I never had anything the way I should.

 

Ontdek meer over Liefde voor Muziek

Nieuwe fragmenten

De artiesten

Jasper Steverlinck
Silvy De Bie
K’s Choice
Niels Destadsbader
Helmut Lotti
Cocojr.
Sharon den Adel

Bekijk volledige afleveringen

Toon meer
MEDIALAAN maakt gebruik van cookies om uw gebruikerservaring te verbeteren. Meer informatie. Verdergaan