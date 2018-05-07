SONGTEKST: CocoJr. - Love Don't Come Easy

Tell me, tell me

is this how you imagined it

every time you leave me

I try to make the pieces fit

Your touch it makes me feel like something else

Do what it takes, nothing to fear but fear itself

Love don't come easy

you gotta be straight with my heart

don't keep me waiting

tell me that I'm your number one

I got strong feelings for you

but don't underestimate love

stop hesitating

tell me that I'm your number one

love - fear

where there is love,

fear can 't survive,

and where there is fear,

you can't keep love alive

for only one of them is real,

so tell me you what really feel

Show me, show me

please, don't keep me hanging on

It’s time to prove something to me

I need a reason to go on

I'm waking up; we're in the danger zone

you better open up, jump into the unknown

Love don't come easy

you gotta be straight with my heart

don't keep me waiting

tell me that I'm your number one

I got strong feelings for you

but don't underestimate love

stop hesitating

tell me that I'm your number one

ahaha ahaha

I'm waking up; we're in the danger zone

you better open up, jump into the unknown

Love don't come easy

you gotta be straight with my heart

don't keep me waiting

tell me that I'm your number one

I got strong feelings for you

but don't underestimate love

stop hesitating

tell me that I'm your number one

let's cut the story short

let's skip the light fandango

The ball is in your court

for it takes two to tango