SONGTEKST: CocoJr. - Love Don't Come Easy

Tell me, tell me
is this how you imagined it
every time you leave me
I try to make the pieces fit
Your touch it makes me feel like something else
Do what it takes, nothing to fear but fear itself
Love don't come easy
you gotta be straight with my heart
don't keep me waiting
tell me that I'm your number one
I got strong feelings for you
but don't underestimate love
stop hesitating
tell me that I'm your number one
love - fear
where there is love,
fear can 't survive,
and where there is fear,
you can't keep love alive
for only one of them is real,
so tell me you what really feel
Show me, show me
please, don't keep me hanging on
It’s time to prove something to me
I need a reason to go on
I'm waking up; we're in the danger zone
you better open up, jump into the unknown
Love don't come easy
you gotta be straight with my heart
don't keep me waiting
tell me that I'm your number one
I got strong feelings for you
but don't underestimate love
stop hesitating
tell me that I'm your number one
ahaha ahaha
I'm waking up; we're in the danger zone
you better open up, jump into the unknown
Love don't come easy
you gotta be straight with my heart
don't keep me waiting
tell me that I'm your number one
I got strong feelings for you
but don't underestimate love
stop hesitating
tell me that I'm your number one
let's cut the story short
let's skip the light fandango
The ball is in your court
for it takes two to tango