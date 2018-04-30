SONGTEKST: Coco Jr. - Utopia

The burning desire
to live and roam free
It shines in the dark
and it grows within me
You're holding my hand
but you don't understand
So where I am going
you won't be in the end
I'm dreaming in colours,
if given the chance.
I'm dreaming of Eden,
the perfect romance
In search of the door
to open your mind
In search of the cure for mankind
So help us, we're drowning
We’re caught in a tide
Why does it rain, rain, rain
down on utopia?
Why does it have to kill
the ideal of who we are?
Why does it rain, rain, rain
down on utopia?
Why does it wash us down,
telling us who we are?
Why does it rain
I'm searching for answers
not given for free
I’m searching inside
as they lie within’ me
You're holding my hand
but you don't understand
I'll be taking the road
all alone in the end
I'm dreaming in colours,
of freedom again
Dreaming the dream
we all seem to share
In search of the door
to open your mind
In search of the cure for mankind
So help us, we're drowning
We’re caught in a tide
Why does it rain, rain, rain
down on utopia?
Why does it have to kill
the ideal of who we are?
Why does it rain, rain, rain
down on utopia?
Why does it wash us down,
telling us who we are?
Why does it rain
Help, we’re caught in a tide
Help, we’re caught in a tide
again, again, again, again
Why does it rain
Why does it rain
Why does it rain
again, again
Why does it rain, rain, rain
down on utopia?
Why does it have to kill
the ideal of who we are?
Why does it rain, rain, rain
down on utopia?
Why does it wash us down,
telling us who we are?