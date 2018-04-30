SONGTEKST: Coco Jr. - Utopia

The burning desire

to live and roam free

It shines in the dark

and it grows within me

You're holding my hand

but you don't understand

So where I am going

you won't be in the end

I'm dreaming in colours,

if given the chance.

I'm dreaming of Eden,

the perfect romance

In search of the door

to open your mind

In search of the cure for mankind

So help us, we're drowning

We’re caught in a tide

Why does it rain, rain, rain

down on utopia?

Why does it have to kill

the ideal of who we are?

Why does it rain, rain, rain

down on utopia?

Why does it wash us down,

telling us who we are?

Why does it rain

I'm searching for answers

not given for free

I’m searching inside

as they lie within’ me

You're holding my hand

but you don't understand

I'll be taking the road

all alone in the end

I'm dreaming in colours,

of freedom again

Dreaming the dream

we all seem to share

In search of the door

to open your mind

In search of the cure for mankind

So help us, we're drowning

We’re caught in a tide

Why does it rain, rain, rain

down on utopia?

Why does it have to kill

the ideal of who we are?

Why does it rain, rain, rain

down on utopia?

Why does it wash us down,

telling us who we are?

Why does it rain

Help, we’re caught in a tide

Help, we’re caught in a tide

again, again, again, again

Why does it rain

Why does it rain

Why does it rain

again, again

Why does it rain, rain, rain

down on utopia?

Why does it have to kill

the ideal of who we are?

Why does it rain, rain, rain

down on utopia?

Why does it wash us down,

telling us who we are?