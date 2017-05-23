Aflevering 7: Clouseau

You know I have my doubts.

And it's too much sometimes.

It's written all over my face.

And you can see it in my eyes.

I need to but I just can't.

Seem to pull away.

It feels like I'm acting

in a one-man play.

You don't want me to go.

You don't want to be alone.

And that feels so impersonal

and it chills me to the bone.

You don't want me to go

'cause you don't want to be alone.

And in my heart yes I know,

I don't want to be without you.

I smile to cover the truth.

It's like I'm split in two.

One half wants to walk away.

And the other half just wants you.

You know I have my doubts.

And it's too much sometimes.

And it's written all over my face.

You can see it in my eyes.

I smile 'cause I've got nothing.

It's like I'm split in two.

One half of me wants to walk away.

And the other half

just wants to touch you.

I wish I knew what to do.

Don't want to make a big mistake,

but it feels like all I do is give.

And all you do is take.

And I don't want to leave you.

Don't want to live without you.

Oh, no, what are we gonna do?

You don't want me to go,

'cause you don't want to be alone.

And that feels so impersonal.

It chills me to the bone.

You don't want me to go.

And in my heart yes I know.

I don't want to live without

You...

You don't want me to go,

'cause you don't want to be alone.

And that feels so impersonal.

It chills me to the bone.

You don't want me to go.

And in my heart yes I know.

I don't want to live without

You...