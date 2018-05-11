Good vibes only met Karim en Victor

Voor good vibes kan Belgium’s Got Talent opnieuw rekenen op Karim & Victor. De twee vrienden charmeerden tijdens hun auditie met een zelfgeschreven song. Ook nu gaan ze met hun eigen nummer ‘Hopes & Dreams’ voor een unieke combinatie van piano en hiphop

Hopes and dreams

Hopes and dreams may never come true

But it’s good to have them close to you

Hopes and dreams may never come true

Unless you really commit to it



Waking up and making my bed

I remember the things they’ve said

When I crawled with you

Where I never went before, it’s true

Opening new doors...



Dedication, a the key to succes. Ups and downs.

Being stressed. Thinking about the future.

How to win. But somebody tell me where to begin.

‘Cause see I wanna fight. I ain't never giving up.

Poppin' bottles in the back of the club.

Give all of me to the world.

Working every single day till it hurts.



As a kid. I had one dream.

To be a major in the hip hop scene.

Step by step. Feel I'm getting closer.

Believe in myself or it's game over.

If you heading for the peak of the mountain.

Don't be scared to trip.

'Cause you're gonna slip and you're gonna fall.

But it's up to you to get up and prove ‘em all.



